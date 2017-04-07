Ad
euobserver
EU nationals will have their IDs checked with databases

EU starts border checks on everyone

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

National authorities will start imposing identity checks as of Friday (7 April) on everyone entering and leaving the European Union.

The move is part of a broader security crackdown, which follows a series of terror attacks in Paris and Brussels involving EU nationals that had fought alongside militant extremists in Syria and elsewhere.

"We still have a stock of 2,500 Europeans who are on the ground [Syria and Iraq] and we don't know how many, at what rhythm, and on which routes t...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

ID and police checks await all who enter and leave the EU
EU nationals will have their IDs checked with databases (Photo: angeloangelo)

Rule of Law

