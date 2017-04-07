EU starts border checks on everyone

National authorities will start imposing identity checks as of Friday (7 April) on everyone entering and leaving the European Union.
The move is part of a broader security crackdown, which follows a series of terror attacks in Paris and Brussels involving EU nationals that had fought alongside militant extremists in Syria and elsewhere.
"We still have a stock of 2,500 Europeans who are on the ground [Syria and Iraq] and we don't know how many, at what rhythm, and on which routes t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
