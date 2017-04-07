EU starts border checks on everyone

National authorities will start imposing identity checks as of Friday (7 April) on everyone entering and leaving the European Union.

The move is part of a broader security crackdown, which follows a series of terror attacks in Paris and Brussels involving EU nationals that had fought alongside militant extremists in Syria and elsewhere.

"We still have a stock of 2,500 Europeans who are on the ground [Syria and Iraq] and we don't know how many, at what rhythm, and on which routes t...