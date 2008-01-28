EU ministers discuss recording personal data of all visitors to bloc

EU justice ministers meeting over the weekend examined proposals that would require all visitors to the EU to have their personal details recorded upon entry to the 27-nation bloc.
The informal meeting, held in Slovenia, the current holder of the EU presidency, on Friday and Saturday, discussed obtaining finger prints, biometric and personal data from non-EU visitors to cut down on the risk of terrorists entering the Union.
According to French daily Liberation, the project, spearh...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here