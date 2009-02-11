European Commission fears 'increasing' espionage

The European Commission fears that its confidential documents are increasingly at risk from spies who use a number of covers while working in the EU capital.

"We are not only pointing the finger at journalists. It could be the pretty trainee with the long legs and the blonde hair," commission spokeswoman Valerie Rampi said on Wednesday (11 February).

The remarks come after the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, a German newspaper. the same day published parts of a confidential letter...