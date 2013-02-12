Crime levels bode ill for Kosovo's EU visa-free bid

Kosovo is lagging behind in crime fighting reforms, limiting its prospects of obtaining EU visa-free travel.
The European Commission in a report released on Tuesday (12 February) described Kosovo’s capacity to fight organised crime and corruption as limited, “with a potentially severe impact on the EU’s internal security.”
Senior commission officials delivered the message to Kosovo’s minister for European Integration Vlora Citaku on Tuesday.
Despite the bad news, Citaku tol...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
