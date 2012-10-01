Ad
euobserver
Tbilisi - the election is the biggest challenge to Saakashvili's authority since the Rose Revolution (Photo: Thomas Depenbusch)

Georgians go to polls in hotly contested election

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The rule of Georgia's incumbent President Mikheil Saakashvili is facing one of its toughest challenges as voters go to polls on Monday (1 October).

His main opponent, Bidzina Ivanishvili of the Georgian Dream coalition, gained additional momentum following a prison scandal 12 days ago that sparked protests against the government throughout Tbilisi and other cities.

Both men have diametrically opposed visions on the political direction of the country in a contest that is now near ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU condemns Georgia prison rape, torture
EU & the World

