Luxembourg is pressing charges against reporters and others for disclosing how the state helps big firms avoid paying taxes (Photo: Brett Jordan)

LuxLeaks: Grand Duchy puts limits on transparency

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs looking into state sanctioned corporate tax avoidance praised Luxembourg’s finance minister on Monday, despite his refusal to say how many tax rulings the Grand Duchy has issued.

The micro-state gained notoriety last year following media disclosure of some 500 government-backed rulings, also known as comfort letters, which exonerated big companies from paying billions in taxes at the height of the EU’s economic crisis.

The polemic spurred the European Parliament to set up a s...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

