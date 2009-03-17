EU envoys seek Guantanamo assurances

EU justice commissioner Jacques Barrot and Czech interior minister Ivan Langer on Monday (16 March) held talks in Washington on the situation of Guantanamo inmates and the possibility of European countries taking in some of them.

The two EU representatives presented a "detailed list of questions" to US attorney general Eric Holder, who heads a task force charged by President Barack Obama with closing the southern Cuba-based military jail, which still holds some 245 "enemy combattants" f...