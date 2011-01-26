Ad
euobserver
Greece is building a wall on the EU border with Turkey (Photo: Pulpolux)

Migrants battle to get into fortress EU

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, CHISINAU,

With Moldova inching toward EU visa-free travel while increasingly becoming a transit point for EU-bound irregular migrants, Moldovan officials have listed some of the ways people use to enter fortress Europe.

Option one: buy a real visa. The Rolls Royce way to get into the EU illegally is to bribe an EU consular official in Moldova into issuing a real visa.

Veaceslav Cirlig, the head of the migration policy department in Moldova's interior ministry, told this website that the si...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Rule of Law

