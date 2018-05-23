Wednesday

23rd May 2018

  1. News
  2. Science, Tech & Research

EUobserved

Feeble EU format deflates Zuckerberg 'hearing'

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg came to Brussels to answer questions from MEPs - but was able to dodge many of them because of the format chosen for the debate (Photo: European Parliament)

By

When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent two hours in a hearing with US senators last month, he quipped that he would be fine to continue without a break.

But he was not keen to stay much longer than agreed when he met members of the European Parliament on Tuesday (22 May) in Brussels.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • Parliament president Antonio Tajani (l) said Zuckerberg answered 'many of the questions' (Photo: European Parliament)

"I want to be sensitive to time because we are 15 minutes over," he said, after answering questions for less than half an hour.

When Zuckerberg said he felt he had answered most questions, some MEPs got angry.

"I asked you six yes-or-no questions, I got not a single answer," said Green Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts.

The meeting of leaders of the parliament's political groups then got bogged down in a procedural discussion about how to follow-up on unanswered questions.

It was a display that non-regular watchers of EU politics, Zuckerberg included, would probably find strange, but it was a fitting end to a hearing that was doomed to disappoint from the start.

The 34-year old boss of the world's largest social network - of which around half of the EU's population is a member - came to the EU parliament to explain what happened in the data breach involving Cambridge Analytica, which affected up to 2.7 million Europeans.

It followed a public campaign by many MEPs, including its president Antonio Tajani, to convince Zuckerberg to come to Brussels.

Initially, Facebook's CEO had only appeared in front of the US senate and house of representatives, and said that he would send lower-ranked representatives to other countries.

That Zuckerberg decided to appear in front of MEPs was, in and of itself, no small feat - even though the discussion was originally going to be behind closed doors.

The meeting, originally planned to be behind closed doors, was livestreamed

On past occasions, the EU institution has found it difficult to get CEOs of scandal-ridden companies to appear as witnesses.

The EU's 28 national governments have never given the European Parliament subpoena powers, so when MEPs were investigating the car emissions cheating scandal known as Dieselgate, they had to meekly accept that only lower-ranking executives of Europe's car companies came to testify.

Another parliamentary inquiry committee that investigated tax evasion was unable to convince all but one company - Ikea - to have its CEO show up.

Respect

Tajani did not hide how happy he was with Zuckerberg's decision to travel to Brussels.

"This is an important mark of respect towards [the] European Parliament and the European citizens that are represented here," said the Italian politician.

The meeting came almost one year before the next European Parliament election, at a time when the institution is continuing its quest for legitimacy and vying with the EU's 28 national parliaments to be the EU citizens' democratic voice.

Perhaps MEPs even felt schadenfreude that Zuckerberg chose to appear in front of the European Parliament, but not in front of the UK's lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, although they did not mention that out loud.

The relevance of the EU parliament was displayed by none other than Nigel Farage.

The British anti-EU MEP is rarely seen in Brussels since his compatriots voted in mid-2016 to go with his desire to leave the EU.

But, ironically, the only way for Farage to ask Zuckerberg a question was to do so in the EU assembly.

His question was whether Facebook's fact-checkers, which take down fake news from the social network, were neutral.

Farage's implied accusation was that Facebook was deleting what he called "conservative" views that went beyond mainstream ones.

But Zuckerberg answered that the company makes it fully public and transparent who its "third party fact-checkers" are.

It was one of the few MEPs' questions that received a direct response, creating an awkward atmosphere.

At one point, Zuckerberg abruptly changed the subject when British Conservative MEP Syed Kamall insisted that his question had not been answered.

For the most part, Zuckerberg's replies were just soundbites from what he had earlier told US senators and journalists.

But if MEPs felt let down, they also had themselves to blame.

The meeting was held in a format called the Conference of Presidents and highlighted the EU body's clunky mechanisms.

The Conference of Presidents is a group that consisted of the leaders of the eight EP political factions, as well as a handful of MEPs with relevant experience in data-related bills.

Zuckerberg gave an 11-minute long opening statement. Each of the 12 MEPs then asked questions in a 45-minute segment. The Facebook CEO delivered his replies en bloc in a final 26-minute section and left.

The lack of EU debate stood in contrast to the US hearings, which saw back-and-forth interrogation by congressmen, even if their questions sometimes betrayed low levels of technological knowledge.

The opportunity for a debate was there, as several MEPs had come well prepared.

But it was also lost amid long-winded speeches instead of zinger questions.

"I'll try to be brief," said British centre-left MEP Claude Moraes, towards the end of an almost five-minute long oration, with no trace of irony.

Tajani defended Zuckerberg at a short press briefing after the event, saying his guest had answered "many of the questions".

He also defended the Conference of Presidents format for the meeting, which was his personal proposal.

The format is the normal way of holding "exchanges of views" in Brussels, but there are no rules that would have prevented Tajani from introducing a more adversarial, US-style Q&A.

MEPs from most groups took to Twitter to complain of a lost opportunity, but that was also disingenous.

If the leaders of the political groups that represent a majority in the parliament had demanded a different kind of hearing then the format would have been changed.

Facebook is everywhere

Meanwhile, the meeting inadvertently highlighted Facebook's ubiquity.

Ahead of the discussion, the parliament's Twitter accounts advertised to citizens that they could watch the debate via Facebook instead of using the European Commission's own audiovisual services.

French far-right MEP Nicolas Bay sent out a press release about his questions to Zuckerberg on Facebook, forcing all EU citizens interested in what Bay had to say to use Zuckerberg's platform.

Several MEPs also opted to keep the tone light despite the gravity of the data privacy issues at stake.

Belgian liberal Guy Verhofstadt came out of the blocks with a tirade against Facebook's monopoly, but he also joked that thanks to Facebook Live he was able to follow the beginning of Zuckerberg's opening statement while on his way to the room.

Farage boasted he had the most Facebook followers in the room and was therefore Zuckerberg's "best client here".

The asides brought fleeting smiles to the CEO's face, who came out looking like a celebrity.

Following the hearing, Swedish liberal MEP Cecilia Wikstrom, one of the MEPs who had asked questions, even posted a photo of herself with Zuckerberg as if she was meeting one of her heroes.

Site Section

  1. Science, Tech & Research

Related stories

  1. Facebook threatened with removal from EU-US data pact
  2. Facebook CEO causes EU stink ahead of trip
  3. Facebook's increasing PR job in Brussels
  4. Facebook chief 'surprisingly naive', says EU data lawmaker

Visual Data

Facebook's increasing PR job in Brussels

Starting in 2012, when it first entered the EU's transparency register, Facebook has been steadily intensifying its lobbying efforts within European institutions.

Defence firms 'reap benefits' of advice to EU

Six beneficiaries of a €35m defence research grant were also part of the EU expert group that called for more public money in for the military. 'This raises serious concerns about a conflict of interests,' says campaigner Bram Vranken.

Opinion

Cybersecurity and defence for the future of Europe

Cybersecurity is a core element of Europe's strategy to become a global leader in digital technologies and a secure place for its citizens, write EU commissioner Jyrki Katainen and expert Jarno Limnell.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  2. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and reconciliation is a process that takes decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  3. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  5. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  7. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  10. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  11. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  12. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May

Latest News

  1. 'Killer robot' projects eligible for EU defence fund
  2. Funding for European values needs radical changes
  3. Feeble EU format deflates Zuckerberg 'hearing'
  4. Are EU data watchdogs staffed for GDPR?
  5. EU pessimistic on permanent US trade exemption
  6. US asks EU to go after Russian and African villains
  7. Facebook threatened with removal from EU-US data pact
  8. Defence firms 'reap benefits' of advice to EU

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  3. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  4. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  5. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  7. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  8. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  9. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  10. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  11. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  2. Counter BalanceThe EIB Needs to Lead by Example on Tax Justice
  3. ILGA EuropeTrans People in Sweden to be Paid Compensation for Forced Sterilisation
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Danger of Standing Up for Justice and Rights in Central Asia
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Must Work Together to Promote Global Steel Sector
  6. Swedish EnterprisesEU Tax Proposal on Digital Services Causes Concern for Small Exporting Economies
  7. European Jewish CongressCondemns the Horrific Murder of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll in Paris
  8. Mission of China to the EUAn Open China Will Foster a World-Class Business Environment
  9. ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  10. Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan
  11. World VisionSyria’s Children ‘At Risk of Never Fully Recovering', New Study Finds
  12. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMeets with US Congress Member to Denounce Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations