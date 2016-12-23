Europeans still blaming women for rape

By Eszter Zalan

One in four Europeans think rape can be justified in certain circumstances, while one in five say violence against women is often provoked by the victim, according to EU research.

The survey, by the EU's statistics office, was published on Thursday (24 November), ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Friday.

