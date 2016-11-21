Europe can stop Syria's suffering

I consider myself lucky to have survived one of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s detention centres.
Since the start of the Syrian revolution in March 2011, hundreds of thousands of innocent people have been arrested and unlawfully detained for: seeking freedom, democracy and a government accountable to its people, the same crimes I was charged with.
The vast majority of those arrested cannot tell the accounts of the horror they saw and experienced. They are dead. For every person ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
