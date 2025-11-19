Europe must match its military ambition to its civilian security instruments

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the European Centre of Excellence for Civilian Crisis Management.

Founded in 2020 by the German Federal Foreign Office under Germany’s EU Council presidency, the Centre was conceived as Europe’s shared answer to new commitments under the first civilian CSDP (Common Security and Defence Policy) compact.

Each member state agreed to strengthen its civilian crisis management — and Germany proposed a dedicated hub to help all EU countries turn that promise into action.

Five years on, the centre’s mission is more relevant than ever.

In today’s challenging security environment — marked by war on the European continent, hybrid and cyber threats, disinformation and fragile governance in Europe’s neighbourhood — civilian CSDP plays a vital role in promoting stability, supporting the rule of law and strengthening resilience.

Civilian CSDP missions help fragile societies rebuild institutions, uphold the rule of law, and address the root causes of conflict, including corruption and organised crime. They protect our partners abroad and directly strengthen Europe’s own security at home.

Yet, today, the civilian dimension of the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) risks being overshadowed and underfunded. If we allow this to happen, we will weaken Europe’s ability to deliver the sustainable peace our citizens expect — and the credibility our partners rely on.

At this year’s Civilian CSDP Summer Forum, EU member states agreed: we urgently need a stronger narrative to explain why civilian missions matter. They are not merely technical operations — they are political instruments that deliver results cost-effectively, adapt flexibly to new crises, and uphold Europe’s values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

For national parliaments, civilian missions are a smart investment in internal and external security.

For governments, they turn political promises into practical action — while deployed personnel gain valuable skills that strengthen national capabilities when they return. For deployed professionals themselves, these missions offer a chance to gain international experience and promote European values abroad.

In Ukraine, civilian experts have trained local police, supported institutional reforms and countered disinformation.

In the Sahel, missions have supported communities tackling organised crime and terrorism.

In Kosovo, civilian engagement has strengthened the rule of law and promoted stability.

In Moldova, the EU Partnership Mission helped establish key institutions for cybersecurity and counter-disinformation, building national capacity and coordination through training and EU expertise. These quiet successes rarely make headlines — but they are essential for a safer Europe.

As the Centre of Excellence turns five, my message is clear: Europe must match its military ambition with equal political and financial commitment to its civilian security instruments.

That means investing in people — sending more skilled experts to missions, promoting the meaningful participation of women alongside men in all missions, and raising awareness of their impact.

Security is not something done far away — it is our shared responsibility.

If we want Europe to remain a credible global actor, we must use every tool we have, not only soldiers, but also police officers, legal advisors and civilian experts working alongside local communities to build resilience and trust.

Peace is fragile. Our response must be strong — and balanced.

On this anniversary, let us renew our commitment to the vision that has always made Europe stronger: defending our security not only with force, but also with the power of civilian expertise, European values and practical solidarity.