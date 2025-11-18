Berlin digital summit hears calls for deregulation and 'buy European' clause

Europe’s path to "digital sovereignty" will require cutting red tape radically, leaders warned at a summit in Berlin on Tuesday (18 November) — amid concerns over deregulation at the cost of privacy rights.
"The path to digital sovereignty requires better conditions for digital innovation. And that means that we need a radical simplification in our regulatory ...
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.
