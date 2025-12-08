Strengthening EU public procurement with the Public Buyers Community Platform

Public procurement refers to the process by which public authorities, such as government departments or local authorities, purchase goods and services from companies.

It plays a key role in supporting job creation, growth and investment across the EU, and in many sectors such as energy, transport, waste management, health, and education, public authorities are the principal buyers.

In order to strengthen public procurement in the EU, the European Commission launched in April 2023 the Public Buyers Community Platform: a comprehensive and secure platform that connects public authorities and other stakeholders to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing at scale.

Combining purchasing power

The platform enables public buyers and procurement professionals to engage with peers and the European Commission.

With a community of over 1,800 members, it provides market intelligence, practical guidance, and peer-to-peer learning.

It supports joint initiatives, encourages ongoing collaboration, and positions public procurement as a key driver for the EU’s digital, green, and social transitions.

A collaborative network for all stakeholders

The platform supports individual public procurers in expanding purchasing power, strengthening market knowledge, and learning from a community of peers.

It also aids senior management and policymakers seeking strategic insights to optimise procurement functions.

Suppliers and industry representatives can use the platform to understand EU procurement practices and explore opportunities to work with public authorities.

Established networks benefit from a shared space to coordinate activities, while research organisations can deepen their knowledge and help improve policies and practices across the EU.

The platform currently hosts 25 active communities covering key sectors and topics, such as health, construction and infrastructure, energy and water, education and sport, mobility and transport, and ICT, among others.

Each community offers a dedicated space for participants to connect with peers who share similar procurement priorities and challenges.

Learning, guidance, and expert resources

Beyond connecting peers, the platform provides extensive resources to support continuous learning and knowledge-sharing. These include academic papers, best practices, lessons learnt, selection criteria, databases, and factsheets.

Users can also access legislation and policy updates, market consultations, reports, studies, templates, guidance, webinars, and more.

Additional channels for staying informed include the Public Procurement Gazette, the platform’s newsletter, which covers strategic and sustainable procurement news, funding opportunities, events, projects, and regulatory developments.

The platform also offers the podcast series Buying into the Future – What’s New in EU Public Procurement, exploring emerging trends and expert insights across the field.

Building a more strategic EU procurement system

The Public Buyers Community Platform has already marked important milestones in shaping EU procurement.

In 2024, the focus was on establishing and refining the platform’s foundations, setting the stage for meaningful engagement and collaboration across communities.

That year, 107 events were published.

In 2025, communities became more engaged, actively sharing knowledge and best practices, with 157 news items uploaded on the platform.

Looking ahead, 2026 will be a pivotal year as the EU revises its public procurement framework, aiming to foster a more strategic and efficient system for public investment.

Join the Public Buyers Community Platform to connect with like-minded peers, expand your knowledge, and share your expertise.