Tuesday

17th Nov 2020

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Livestream

Live: Join the Nordic climate debate 'Choosing Green'

  • The 'Choosing Green' debate on Tuesday (17 November) will address some of the most important and most complex key areas relating to the global green transition (Photo: Nordic Council of Ministers)

By

At the 'Choosing Green' event, the Nordic Council and Nordic Council of Ministers will discuss climate action, competitiveness, education, and socially-sustainable change in the lead up to next year's climate negotiations.

High-profile panelists are already in place - you can join them as the event is broadcast live throughout the day on Tuesday (17 November).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • The 'Choosing Green' debate speakers include climate activists, members of the Nordic Council, the European Parliament, high-profile scientists, organisational leaders and company CEOs (Photo: Nordic Council of Ministers)

The 'Choosing Green' debate will address some of the most important and most complex key areas relating to the global green transition. What can the Nordic Region contribute? And is that enough?

Over three two-hour sessions, we'll discuss at length three different perspectives on the green transition.

Keynotes and panel debates will discuss the role of the Nordic Region in international climate efforts, the challenges of facilitating a socially-sustainable green transition, the impact on our competitiveness, and the changes that are needed in our education systems. How do we equip ourselves for a more sustainable future?

The panels include climate activists, members of the Nordic Council, the European Parliament, high-profile scientists, organisational leaders and company CEOs.

A selection of the impressive line up includes UN secretary general António Guterres, feminist debater and advisor to Oxfam Denmark Emma Holten, secretary general of Save the Children Sweden Helena Thybell, director for employment, labour and social affairs at the OECD Stefano Scarpetta, climate activist Amos Wallgren, and secretary general of the Norwegian Red Cross Bernt G. Apeland.

The event is divided into three sessions, each with its own focus on the green transition:

• 10:00 to 12:00 (CET): A Green Nordic Region: How far have we come? 

• 13:00 to 15:00 (CET): The Green Transition: Consequences for Nordic jobs and skills? 

• 16:00 to 18:00 (CET): Brave New Sustainable World: The Nordic model under pressure? 

See full programme and meet all the panellists here.

You can also watch the event live on the Nordic Council website and on Facebook.

Author bio

Josefine Carstad is senior adviser to the Nordic Council, the official body for Nordic inter-parliamentary cooperation. The Nordic Council has 87 members from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, and the Åland islands.

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Website

  1. Choosing Green

Video

  1. Live broadcasts from Choosing Green

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. Live on EUobserver: UN and the Nordics discuss Covid-19
  2. Climate won't go back to normal in our time
  3. Podcast: Nordic region speaks out on big global challenges
  4. EU Commission's green recovery criticised as 'brown'

Livestream

Live on EUobserver: UN and the Nordics discuss Covid-19

UN secretary general, António Guterres, discusses the Covid-19 crisis and the challenges the pandemic poses for the global community in a live meeting with Nordic Council party groups and prime ministers. Live on EUobserver today from 18:00 (CET).

Interview

Climate won't go back to normal in our time

It will take hundreds, maybe thousands of years before the climate goes back to normal. Meanwhile we must work to stabilise it at the new level and adapt, Sweden's leading climate researcher says.

Green Deal

EU Commission's green recovery criticised as 'brown'

The European Commission's €1.85 trillion recovery plan from the coronavirus crisis did not convince environmental NGOs, such as Greenpeace, which believes that the proposal fails to offer a truly 'green recovery' and alternatives to the existing economic model.

Synergy need to tackle climate change in Mediterranean

The Interreg Med, a cross-border initiative of 13 countries around the Mediterranean Sea, has made the fight against climate change the cornerstone of its strategy for the next years - since the region is facing irreversible environmental damage.

News in Brief

  1. EU planning €789bn splurge on wind farms
  2. EU diplomats called 'antisemites' by Israeli protesters
  3. EU and Russia congratulate Sandu on Moldova win
  4. UK says it will 'prosper' even if no EU trade deal
  5. Macron attacks European media for 'legitimising' jihadism
  6. Hungary, Poland block EU budget and recovery package
  7. Moderna's vaccine '95-percent' effective, makers say
  8. Azerbaijan extends deadline for Armenian withdrawal

Synergy need to tackle climate change in Mediterranean

The Interreg Med, a cross-border initiative of 13 countries around the Mediterranean Sea, has made the fight against climate change the cornerstone of its strategy for the next years - since the region is facing irreversible environmental damage.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  2. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  4. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector

Latest News

  1. Bulgaria brings 'historical baggage' to EU table
  2. Hungary and Poland block EU budget and corona package
  3. EU Parliament: Strasbourg, or the climate?
  4. German presidency's broken promises on 'fair tax'
  5. Live: Join the Nordic climate debate 'Choosing Green'
  6. Erdoğan holds rainy picnic in Cypriot ghost-town
  7. EU parliament calls for feminist foreign policy
  8. The human cost of whistleblowing

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us