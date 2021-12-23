Thursday

23rd Dec 2021

Podcasts: Nordic voices on the green transition

  The green transition is on the agenda for several special editions of Monocle's The Foreign Desk Explainer, which delves deep into topics of global importance from the Nordic Region

How close are we to battery-powered planes? What effect has Greta Thunberg had on the attitudes of her fellow Swedes? Is small-scale farming the future? How can we eat more sustainably?

These are just a few of the questions and challenges up for discussion in a new podcast series produced in collaboration with Monocle Radio.

Listen to ministers, activists, and visionaries and be inspired by their insight, knowledge, and ideas from the Nordics.

The green transition is on the agenda for several special editions of Monocle's The Foreign Desk Explainer, which delve deep into topics of global importance from the Nordic Region.

With a focus on sustainability issues, this international series has been produced in the run up to, during, and after the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, which stressed the need for climate action.

Insights from ministers, activists, and researchers

From sustainable agriculture, carbon-neutrality and the challenge of climate fatigue to greener travel – and eating habits.

In the podcast series, hosted by British journalist and author Michael Booth, you'll meet the internationally-acclaimed architect Lene Tranberg, professor Rune Blomhoff (who is leading efforts on the upcoming Nordic nutrition recommendations), Finnish minister of the environment and climate change, Krista Mikkonen, as well as Ivar Karlsson, head of a railway travel agency in Sweden, and Saara Kankaanrinta, who was nominated for the 2021 Nordic Council Environment Prize, and many more.

They'll all be sharing their knowledge, visions and perspectives on the green transition.

We hope you enjoy the smörgåsbord of topics in this ongoing podcast series:

The road to greener travel habits in the Nordics

How to achieve carbon neutrality in the Nordics

Nudging the Nordics towards eating more sustainably

Preparing for the consequences of climate change

Nordic tools for sustainable agriculture

How to communicate a long-term crisis – the challenge of climate fatigue

Biodiversity topping the Nordic agenda

The Nordic phoenix effect – time to re-establish community

Elisabet Skylare is senior communication adviser at The Nordic Council of Ministers, the forum for official Nordic Co-operation, which involves Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Åland. It aims to make the Nordic region the most sustainable and integrated region in the world.

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Podcast: 'Big Tech' and the threat to democracy

Do tech giants like Google, Apple or Facebook have too much power? Is their growing power a threat to democracy? These topics are highlighted in the latest Nordic Talks podcast, featuring three specialists - among them EU commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

Dialogue and action – Nordic cooperation and view on COP26

Nordic countries launched several initiatives at the COP26 climate conference which will have a real impact on the ground. Nordic and UK pension funds are to invest billions in clean energy and climate initiatives. Greenland has joined the Paris Agreement.

Adhering to the right direction of China-EU relations

After four years in Brussels, ambassador Zhang Ming, head of Chinese Mission to the EU, comes to the end of his tenure. Here is his farewell letter on his feelings about working in Brussels and his aspiration for China-EU relations.

Pandemic recovery spotlighted at Prague European Summit 2021

This year's Prague European Summit will focus on three main topics - the post-pandemic recovery, EU external relations - especially in the Neighbourhood Policy - and future trends and policies, with a focus on the 'digital decade'.

