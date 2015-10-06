Monaco, an exceptional business destination in Europe

Stelios Haji-Ioannou gives his opinion on the role that the Principality of Monaco plays in Europe : a unique place for doing business.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.