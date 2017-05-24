Wednesday

24th May 2017

EU sets out criteria for relocating UK agencies

EU countries bidding to host the bloc’s banking and drugs regulators after Brexit will have to submit their entries by 31 July.

According to an 18-page document circulated among member states earlier this week, a decision will be made by October on which city should host the now London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The document, seen by the Financial Times and Bloomberg, was co-authored by European Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

It says the relocated agencies must be functional by the time the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

The criteria say that no country can host both agencies and that cities will have to be able to provide hotel space for an average 30,000 visitors a year for the medicines agency and 9,000 people for the banking regulator.

The new host city must have adequate international schooling for the staff’s children and needs to provide space for the drug agency’s archive of 34,000 boxes.

The two agencies employ more than 1,000 staff.

The criteria also cites a 2003 principle to place new agencies in new member states as something to be taken into account during the decision making, but the document points out that finding a new home for the two agencies means relocation rather than setting up a new agency.

Currently, no EU body is based in Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Cyprus, or Slovakia.

More than 20 EU countries are vying for one or both of the agencies.

The Commission will assess applications by mid-September and EU ministers will decide in October.

There will be rounds of voting until two finalists emerge and the winner will need a majority of votes from fellow EU members.

The relocation will come with sizeable costs that the EU expects Britain to pay for.

The EMA will have to pay rent of €16 million a year for its London headquarters until 2039 based on a recently signed lease without the possibility to get out of the agreement before that.

The EBA’s rent runs until 2020, but the agency can leave early if it pays a fee of around €3 million.

Focus

Crowded race to win EU medicines agency

As cities line up to take over the European Medicines Agency some fear a kerfuffle that could destabilise the agency's work and slow down the pace of approving new medicines.

Barnier unveils EU's Brexit goals

Barnier to set out EU negotiating positions on citizens' rights, divorce costs, and Ireland in Brexit talks, amid a prickly atmosphere between London and Brussels.

EU gives mandate for Barnier to take on Brexit

In its final preparatory act before Brexit talks begin, the EU has officially given the negotiating mandate to Michel Barnier. The French politician said he would like to start negotiations on the week of 19 June.

May promises hard Brexit in Tory manifesto

In her party's platform ahead of the 8 June elections, the British prime minister has asked voters to let her negotiate Brexit without guaranteeing a final deal.

EU wants Brexit talks to start the day after UK vote

EU negotiator Michel Barnier urged negotiations to begin as soon as possible, while European Council chief Donald Tusk said the EU-27's red lines will be updated once talks can move on from the divorce to the future relationship.

Column / Brexit Briefing

Tories on manoeuvres, as Labour wakes from Brexit slumber

In Labour's programme for the June election, Jeremy Corbyn claims there will be no second EU referendum and promises a form of associate membership with the EU. For the moment, it’s as far as his party can go.

