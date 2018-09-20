Thursday

20th Sep 2018

  1. News
  2. Brexit

UK's post-Brexit plan 'will not work', EU says

By

The EU has said on Thursday (20 September) in the clearest terms to date that the UK's post-Brexit plan for economic cooperation "will not work".

EU Council president Donald Tusk said at the end of the Salzburg summit of EU leaders that the UK's so-called Chequers plan, drawn up by prime minister Theresa May earlier this summer, could undermine the bloc's single market.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"Everybody shared the view that while there are positive elements in the Chequers proposal, the suggested framework for economic cooperation will not work, not least because it risks undermining the single market," Tusk said in Austria.

"The moment of truth for Brexit negotiations will be the October European Council. In October we expect maximum progress and results in the Brexit talks," he continued, adding that EU leaders will decide then whether to call for a summit in mid-November to seal the deal.

Tusk added that the EU cannot compromise on its four freedoms or the integrity of its single market.

"This is why we remain sceptical and critical when it comes to this part the Chequers plan," he said.

Under the plan, May proposed a free trade area for goods, without adhering to the obligations of the EU's single market, such as free movement and contributions to the EU budget.

May, whose minority government is backed by a small unionist party in Northern Ireland, argued to fellow leaders during a dinner on Wednesday evening that the so-called backstop solution would effectively divide Northern Ireland from the rest of the mainland UK.

May in her 10-minute speech outlined how she sees the Brexit negotiations, that have been progressing at a snail pace over the last month, and argued for the EU to show more flexibility on the solution on avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But EU leaders told the British prime minister she needs to give guarantees on the Irish border before she can secure a divorce deal to avoid crashing out of the EU next March, when the UK is scheduled to leave.

The backstop solution, already agreed in principle by the UK and the EU last December, would keep Northern Ireland under the bloc's economic oversight until and unless the two sides agree to a trade deal to keep the UK-EU border open.

"We have very clear principles regarding the integrity of the single market and regarding precisely the Irish border," French president Emmanuel Macron told reporters at the summit. He also said explicitly that the Chequers plan is "not acceptable".

May later said she would put forward her own proposal on how to avoid a hard Irish border soon, but did not give any detail on what that would include.

Tusk also talked of the "full unity" among EU leaders.

But Hungary's Viktor Orban broke that unity somewhat, saying on Thursday that his country is one of those which does not wish to "punish" the UK. "Fair Brexit and a good cooperation between Britain and the EU are needed in the future," he said.

Hungary and, previously, Poland have voiced concerns about pushing the UK too hard, fearing it could end in a no-deal scenario. The two countries are themselves under the leadership of eurosceptic governments that have also challenged the EU over the rule of law.

Diplomats say that while for countries such as France and Germany it is important to make the point with regards to Brexit that a country is better in the EU than out, the governments of Poland and Hungary are less keen to make Brexit seem like a dead end.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. May avoids defeat in key Brexit bill
  2. Real Brexit progress needed by October, Barnier says
  3. Traders warned of red tape, people of new costs in UK's Brexit advice
  4. 'Dealbreaker' issues multiply in Brexit talks
May avoids defeat in key Brexit bill

The British prime minister escaped defeat again in parliament, as EU governments question her ability to ratify any Brexit deal by Westminster.

'Dealbreaker' issues multiply in Brexit talks

As chief negotiators Raab and Barnier meet again in Brussels on Friday, UK demands for guarantees on the future relationship have put chances of no-deal Brexit over 50 percent.

News in Brief

  1. UK's Brexit plan 'won't work', says EU's Tusk
  2. Austria ex-chancellor hints at running for Juncker's job
  3. Greece to move asylum-seekers from overcrowded Lesbos camp
  4. Transatlantic soya trade soars due to trade wars
  5. EU tables strategy for connecting Europe and Asia
  6. Bulgaria backs Hungary in dispute with EU
  7. Trump urged Spain to build Sahara wall to stop migrants
  8. EU-Arab League summit proposed for February in Egypt

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  4. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  5. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  6. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  7. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  8. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  9. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  10. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  12. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us