Ad
euobserver
PM Theresa May has barely kept her slim majority together during several Brexit bill amendments this week (Photo: UK Parliament/flickr)

May avoids defeat in key Brexit bill

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May narrowly avoided defeat in parliament on Tuesday night (17 July) by pro-European Conservative rebels who wanted to keep the option open of Britain remaining in the EU's customs union after Brexit in case of a no-deal divorce from the EU.

The vote means May can keep her promise to take Britain out of the customs alliance and make its own trade deals.

Pro-EU MPs saw staying in the customs union as a guarantee to preserving industrial and commerci...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

May caves in to Brexiteer demands, risking 'no deal'
Mr Brexit leads mini anti-May rebellion
Trump wades into Brexit after Nato fiasco
EU frustrated with UK's Brexit dithering
PM Theresa May has barely kept her slim majority together during several Brexit bill amendments this week (Photo: UK Parliament/flickr)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections