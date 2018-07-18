May avoids defeat in key Brexit bill

British prime minister Theresa May narrowly avoided defeat in parliament on Tuesday night (17 July) by pro-European Conservative rebels who wanted to keep the option open of Britain remaining in the EU's customs union after Brexit in case of a no-deal divorce from the EU.

The vote means May can keep her promise to take Britain out of the customs alliance and make its own trade deals.

Pro-EU MPs saw staying in the customs union as a guarantee to preserving industrial and commerci...