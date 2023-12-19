Ad
euobserver
Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelensky and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv in November 2023 (Photo: EU Commission)

How will the Ukraine/Russia war pan out in 2024?

Ukraine
Opinion
by Mark Temnycky, Washington,

How might the Russia/Ukraine war unfold in 2024?

First, Russia.

Despite the Russian Federation's tremendous losses, most Russian citizens still support the invasion. Many Russian citizens are confident in their military, believing it will win the war. In addition, the majority of Russians approve...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
UkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eurasian affairs and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

Related articles

EU fails to agree on €50bn war aid for Ukraine, after Orbán veto
What's Slovakia's Fico up to over Ukraine?
Polish truck protest at Ukraine border disrupts war supplies
Profits from Russian frozen assets 'could go to Ukraine'
Ukraine president Volodomyr Zelensky and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv in November 2023 (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

UkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eurasian affairs and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections