How will the Ukraine/Russia war pan out in 2024?

How might the Russia/Ukraine war unfold in 2024?
First, Russia.
Despite the Russian Federation's tremendous losses, most Russian citizens still support the invasion. Many Russian citizens are confident in their military, believing it will win the war. In addition, the majority of Russians approve...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eurasian affairs and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.
Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eurasian affairs and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.