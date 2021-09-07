Tuesday

7th Sep 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

European banks book €20bn a year in tax havens

  • HSBC, the largest bank, reports 58 percent of all profits in a tax haven, while Swedbank isn not active in tax havens at all. (Photo: George Rex)

By

Listen to article

The research group EU Tax Observatory reported on Monday (6 September) that 36 major banks in Europe store around €20bn (on average about 14 percent of their yearly profits) in tax havens each year.

That figure that has remained stable since 2014, the start of the period under study.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

However, there is a large discrepancy between the banks. HSBC, the largest bank, reports 58 percent of all its profits in a tax haven, while Swedbank is not active in tax havens at all.

Other major banks like Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered report 21 and 30 percent respectively, a slight decrease compared to 2014 when country-by-country disclosure rules came into effect.

The study also reveals that branches in tax havens show an abnormally high 'profitability-per-employee' ratio.

For example, technically employees in non-tax havens yield a yearly profit of €65,000, while their colleagues in the British Virgin Islands and the Caymans net €2m and €953,000 per annum for their banks, respectively.

This suggests that the profits booked in tax havens have been shifted out of non-tax haven countries - which results in a considerable loss of income for the latter.

EU Tax Observatory estimates that a 25-percent minimum tax rate (the lowest current rate within the seven largest world economies), would net member states an extra €10-€13bn a year in tax revenue. In comparison, a 15-percent minimum tax rate would yield an additional €3 to €5bn in yearly income.

Progress in addressing a global minimum tax rate has been slow, but US president Joe Biden recently secured the backing of 130 countries for a figure of 15 percent, in a potential breakthrough.

"With a global minimum tax in place, multinational corporations will no longer be able to pit countries against one another in a bid to push tax rates down," Biden said .

The deal, which is supported by Germany and France, but opposed by Ireland and Hungary, is to be finalised in October and come into effect in 2023.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Hungary: why we can't support a global minimum tax
  2. EU Commission eyes unified corporate tax, again
  3. EU silent on Amazon's 'zero corporate tax' scandal

Opinion

Hungary: why we can't support a global minimum tax

This month the OECD Inclusive Framework agreed on the main building blocks of new tax legislation for a global minimum tax and for the digital economy. However, Hungary did not join - this is why.

EU Commission eyes unified corporate tax, again

The previous two efforts for a unified corporate tax framework have run into the ground, because the unanimity required by the member states to agree such a scheme was unachievable. Ireland, Denmark, Luxembourg, Malta, Sweden and the Netherlands were opposed.

EU silent on Amazon's 'zero corporate tax' scandal

The European Commission declined to comment on the latest tax scandal revelation, where Amazon managed to pay no corporate sales tax in Europe - despite declaring €44bn in sales income.

EU piles on pressure for new military units

The EU wants a force of some 5,000 troops that won't need the unanimous support of all 27 member states. The ideas were discussed at a defence ministerial and will feed into a bigger strategic plan in November.

News in Brief

  1. UK voices anger at France over migrant boat-crossings
  2. NGOs: Austria trying to punish 'Ibizagate' whistleblower
  3. EU readies fifth round of Belarus sanctions
  4. EU thanks Iraq for halting Belarus migrant flights
  5. Cypriot former EU commissioner becomes minister in Greece
  6. Germany blames Russia for parliament cyberattack
  7. Chinese electric-car firms flock to EU market
  8. German ambassador to China dies suddenly

EU prepares to keep out Afghan refugees

EU countries are preparing to stop Afghan refugees from potentially entering Europe en masse, amid fears of a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. MEPs: EU aid 'not sufficient' after summer floods and fires
  2. EU should 'make sure' moderate Taliban prevail, envoy says
  3. Meet the possible next prime minister of Norway?
  4. European banks book €20bn a year in tax havens
  5. The defeat of the 'Global War on Terror'
  6. 4m undocumented migrants, red tape, and the vaccine
  7. Open letter to Slovenian EU presidency on Afghan refugees
  8. EU bubble prepares for state of the union This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us