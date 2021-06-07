Ad
euobserver
This time, Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell, Ylva Johansson and many more immediately gave the same message: Ceuta's border with Morocco is the EU's border (Photo: EUobserver)

Morocco vs Spain: why it matters for the EU

EU & the World
Migration
Opinion
by Eduard Soler Lecha, Barcelona,

Ceuta, a small Spanish city on the North African coast, was the setting for the latest episode in the bilateral drift between Madrid and Rabat. Brussels, almost 2,000 kilometres north, is a less visible but equally important arena where the two countries are carrying on the fight.

On 17 June, thousands of mainly Moroccan migrants crossed the border with Ceuta, taking advantage of an apparent relaxation of controls by Moroccan securi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Eduard Soler Lecha is senior research fellow at the Barcelona Centre for International Affairs.

Related articles

On Morocco, will the EU ignore its own court?
Lead MEP on Morocco resigns as her report passes
EU parliament backs Morocco deal despite row
EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave
This time, Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell, Ylva Johansson and many more immediately gave the same message: Ceuta's border with Morocco is the EU's border (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Eduard Soler Lecha is senior research fellow at the Barcelona Centre for International Affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections