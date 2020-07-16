EU Commission: Apple paying so little tax still unfair

The European Commission says it's unfair that big tech companies like Apple pay less than one-percent tax on profits earned in the European Union.
The comments follow an embarrassing defeat by the Brussels-based executive when the General Court of the European Union annulled its €13bn tax ruling against Apple on Wednesday (15 July).
"We do not consider it normal that the largest corporates get away with paying one percent tax at most," European Commission executive vice-president ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.