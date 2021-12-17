Friday

17th Dec 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU leaders agree on new sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

  • European Council president Charles Michel (r) welcomes German chancellor Olaf Scholz at his first EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Listen to article

EU leaders on Thursday (16 December) agreed they would impose further economic sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine.

The EU-27 said they would take action in tandem with the US and the UK, however, they also encouraged more diplomacy with Moscow.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response, including restrictive measures coordinated with partners," leaders said in their final summit statement.

Leaders also said the EU "encourages diplomatic efforts and supports the Normandy format in achieving the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements," referring to 2014-2015 peace deals agreed with Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia.

EU leaders did not lay out the specific sanctions they might take, as member states have been divided over whether highlighting specific measures would act as a deterrent, and what those actions should actually be.

Russia was hit by economic sanction in 2014 over its annexation of the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine, with measures targeting Russia's energy, banking, and defence sectors.

New measures could include targeting Russian oligarchs, banning EU transactions with Russian banks, and possibly cutting off Russian banks from the international money transfer system, SWIFT.

Washington said Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, possibly for an invasion. Moscow said it has a right to move its troops around its own territory, and denies any plans to invade.

However, on Wednesday Moscow handed proposals to the US that Nato should not expand eastwards.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Russia was increasing, not reducing, its troops on the border, Reuters reported.

A statement by Nato said that the allies "support the right of all countries to decide their own future and foreign policy free from outside interference."

"Unfortunately, we see the concentration, reinforcement of Russian military forces along the Ukrainian border and probably we face the most dangerous situation in the last 30 years," Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said before the meeting of EU leaders.

"I am talking not only about Ukraine, but I'm talking about the eastern flank of Nato, about the Baltic region," he added.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the executive has been working on different sanction options since June, and there has been ongoing coordination with the US.

"We want good relations with Moscow, but it is on the to deescalate, and make a choice, In case of further escalation, we are prepared," she said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU summit to warn Russia of 'severe cost' over Ukraine
  2. No obligation to defend Ukraine from Russia, Nato chief says
  3. Russia 'not planning' to attack Ukraine, ambassador says

News in Brief

  1. Eurozone growth hit worse than expected in December
  2. MEPs criticise Slovenia on media attacks
  3. ECB dials back stimulus amid mounting pressure
  4. Report: Germany to decide on Nord Stream after July
  5. France to ban non-essential travel to and from UK
  6. Ministry: '110,000 fake Covid passes in France'
  7. NGO: Journalists held in arbitrary detention up 20%
  8. German raids target anti-vax plotters

Opinion

The South China Sea should be of concern to Europe

If China is allowed unimpeded to break the law of the sea in the South China Sea, think about the repercussions elsewhere. It could ricochet into Europe's High North. In the Arctic, Nordic nations have overlapping claims with Russia.

Feature

Europe to define new space ambitions at February summit

The number of commercial satellites in orbit is growing exponentially, as is space tourism - and with it, problems with debris. Does Europe want to join the race and invest in more satellites and future Moon or Mars missions?

Latest News

  1. EU leaders: No agreement on energy prices
  2. EU leaders divided over Omicron travel rules
  3. 12,000 illegal pushbacks this year 'tip of iceberg', says NGO
  4. Sunday's election in Hong Kong - what EU can do
  5. EU leaders agree on new sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine
  6. EU Parliament debates the word 'Christmas'
  7. Lukashenko-linked firm suing EUobserver and EU Council
  8. EU pushes electric car charging-point rollout

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us