Thursday

10th Mar 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Kyiv calls for oil embargo but EU set for phased approach

By

Listen to article

EU leaders gathered in Versailles on Thursday night (10 March) with a discussion about how to reduce their dependence on Russian gas and oil supplies on the agenda.

They were expected to agree to phase out their dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports — but only gradually compared with the US and the UK.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Those countries banned oil imports from Russia earlier this week, and that has put pressure on EU leaders to do the same, despite their differing circumstances.

The pressure then increased after Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky's top economic advisor, Oleg Ustenko, called for an "immediate embargo'' on Russian oil and criticised European governments for being too hesitant.

But Kyiv's call showed no signs of gaining traction at the summit meeting in Versailles.

An embargo on Russian oil still is not on the table, an EU diplomat told EUobserver.

Member states are deeply-divided over boycotting imports of Russian crude broadly because of the different economic and political consequences they'd face — and the possible punitive responses by Moscow.

Yet experts argue that an oil embargo would only really damage the Russian economy — if the EU joins the UK and US effort.

Such a move would be "very painful for Russia economically," said Hendrik Mahlkow, a researcher from Germany's Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Russia's GDP would fall by 1.2 percent — but EU countries including Estonia, Malta, Lithuania and Greece also would suffer long-term economic losses, Mahlkow found.

It is estimated that the 27 EU member countries are still making daily oil payments of $285m [€259m] to Russia.

A few countries, such as Lithuania and Latvia, support cutting all energy trading with Russia, while Poland has been trying to gain support for further and more far-reaching sanctions — including moving away from buying any Russian oil, gas and coal.

But Germany has rejected a total ban on Russian oil and gas, arguing that energy supply cannot be secured in any other way. Russian imports account for more than half of Germany's gas and coal, and a third of its oil.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has adopted a similar position, admitting earlier this week that Europe's over-dependence on Russian energy supplies is "the uncomfortable truth".

Hungary also intends to speak against oil and gas sanctions during the summit, according to a spokesperson.

Member states even remain divided over how fast the bloc must cut imports of Russian fossil fuels.

While some have backed a 2030 cut-off date, others want 2027 — but some member states are expected to reach this goal earlier, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Calls for less talk, more action, on Russian oil embargo
  2. Ukraine exodus grows as West mulls oil embargo
  3. Russian banks, oil refineries to face EU freeze
Russian banks, oil refineries to face EU freeze

Russian banks and oil refineries to be hobbled by new EU sanctions, as civilian deaths mount in Ukraine. US wanted to exclude Russia from SWIFT, but Germany and France favoured incremental approach.

Leaders gather at Versailles after atrocity in Ukraine

Amid the pomp, and the grandness of the setting for an EU summit in Versailles, few breakthroughs were seen on how to rein in Russia's aggression in Ukraine, like the possible "war crime" at a Mariupol hospital.

Opinion

The Patriarch who's in lockstep with Putin

The doublespeak by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriach Kirill, on "the events taking place" is not just reprehensible – it could amount to an international crime, writes Stephen Minas.

News in Brief

  1. Mariupol hospital bombing may be war crime, says von der Leyen
  2. Hungary parliament elects first female president
  3. IAEA: 'no critical impact' on safety at Chernobyl
  4. EU agrees further sanctions on Russia and Belarus
  5. Biden bans Russian oil and gas ahead of EU summit
  6. EU to up defence spending at summit after 'tectonic' shift
  7. Hungary allows weapons to transit to other Nato countries
  8. Visegrad PMs to meet in London on Tuesday

Latest News

  1. Calls for EU-wide gas cap, but no collective response
  2. Kyiv calls for oil embargo but EU set for phased approach
  3. Ukraine's EU membership bid - symbolic, yes, but essential
  4. Leaders gather at Versailles after atrocity in Ukraine
  5. In Moldova, a sense of foreboding
  6. EU lawyers, lobbyists pressured on Russia clients
  7. Prepare for a long conflict and bolster defences, EU told
  8. The Ukraine war: What will survive of us?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us