Friday

29th Apr 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Russia's war in Ukraine hitting Palestinian refugees

  • Some 438,000 Palestine refugees are in Syria. (Photo: Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)

By

Listen to article

Russia's war in Ukraine is driving refugees in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan into further poverty.

Among them are Palestinians who are also facing rising food and energy prices, exacerbating already dire conditions.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The UN agency helping Palestinians, known as UNRWA , says the war in Ukraine has also led to severe funding shortfalls in some of its core programmes.

The agency says it has only received 13.5 percent from a total of some $365m [€347m] in additional humanitarian appeal to help Palestinians in Syria, Jordan and Lebanon.

"Their food insecurity is getting worse and worse, you know, almost on a monthly basis," Prafulla Mishra, deputy director of UNRWA in Syria.

"If you compare it to February 2021, the national average food basket is 71 percent higher," he said.

He said over 90 percent of Palestinian refugees in Syria live in poverty.

Some Middle East nations rely heavily on wheat and other grains from both Ukraine and Russia.

For example, Lebanon imports almost 60 percent of its wheat from Ukraine. Its main grain silos had also been destroyed following the 2020 explosion at the port in Beirut.

Others, like Syria, rely on Russia but with prices spiking due to the economic fallout of Covid and the war, more and more people are falling below the poverty line.

UNRWA says those most affected are also the most vulnerable, or people like refugees who are already struggling to get by.

Jordan has some 2.3 million Palestinian refugees, followed by 430,000 in Syria and 220,000 in Lebanon.

Conditions prior to the war were already bad in all three, it said, citing the economic impact of Covid and ongoing conflicts.

The price of food has tripled in Lebanon, said UNRWA's Lebanon director Claudio Cordone.

Jobs are already scarce in Lebanon, where state corruption and impunity have only compounded the misery.

He said those Palestinians that were refugees in Syria and have since settled in Lebanon are among the worst affected. Almost 70 percent have cut their meals, he said.

"We [UNRWA] are more and more their lifeline," he said.

"The assistance that we provide is not sufficient, but it's critical for many of them," he said, noting that some are taking boats to find a better life elsewhere.

Earlier this week, a boat with dozens of people had left Lebanon's Tripoli towards Italy. At least six people drowned after it was stopped by the Lebanese navy.

"The Palestinians are not yet in large numbers on these boats, but we know that they also try to leave via Turkey," he said.

Similar observations were made in Jordan.

Although more stable when compared to Lebanon and Syria, the plight of Palestinians also remains dire.

"The situation is deteriorating," said Jordan's UNRWA deputy director, Olaf Becker.

Becker said the war in Ukraine has also meant some of the funding geared towards UNRWA has been delayed.

The comments come ahead of a Brussels donor conference for Syria set to take place next month.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Lebanon crisis overshadows EU aid for Syrian refugees
  2. EU countries pledge to host 10,000 Iraqi refugees
  3. Hard year ahead for Syrian children, as aid dwindles

Feature

Lebanon crisis overshadows EU aid for Syrian refugees

Lebanon hosts over one million Syrian refugees, and has received some €1bn in EU funds. Caught in a geo-political tug of war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Lebanon's domestic politics have cast a longer shadow over its Syrian 'guests'.

EU countries pledge to host 10,000 Iraqi refugees

EU countries would host "on a voluntary basis" up to 10,000 Iraqi refugees currently living in camps in Syria and Jordan, the bloc's interior ministers have decided on Thursday.

US signals Iran-type ban on Russia trade

Washington has signalled that any firms worldwide doing business with Russia could in future be cut off from US trade — the same way they were over Iran in the past.

Threat of EU oil ban already costing Russia

Russia is already losing oil income due to the threat of a future EU embargo and there is no evidence of large-scale sanctions evasion, the EU Commission has said.

Magazine

War, Peace and the Green Economy

This magazine is about the world's collective and potentially transformational journey towards a green economy. It is also about taking the reader on what we hope is a fascinating "green voyage" across Europe, Africa and China.

News in Brief

  1. Watchdog calls for ad hoc tribunal into Ukraine war crimes
  2. Over 100 EU cities aim to be climate-neutral by 2030
  3. Putin threatens attacks on Western arms-suppliers to Ukraine
  4. Belarusian anti-war activists risk execution
  5. Antisemitism reared up in France and Germany last year
  6. EU banks urged to protect Ukrainian refugees' rights
  7. Swiss crack down on Russia sanctions evasion
  8. EU court rules against Airbnb on tax transparency

Latest News

  1. After Bucha, there can be no business as usual
  2. Nuclear watchdog slams lack of access to Europe's largest plant
  3. Russia's war in Ukraine hitting Palestinian refugees
  4. The 'Third Round' — the effort to make Macron a lame duck
  5. EU states must ensure firms pay euros for Russian gas
  6. Moldova: Situation near major arms dump 'remains calm'
  7. Transparency lawsuit filed against Frontex
  8. Landmark EU law to shield media from legal abuse

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us