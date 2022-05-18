Wednesday

18th May 2022

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU and US keen to seize Russian funds for Ukraine

  • EU financial affairs commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

Listen to article

The EU is carrying out legal assessments on whether it can use frozen Russian money to rebuild Ukraine after the war, the EU Commission said Wednesday (18 May).

"We need to make sure Russia pays for its aggression against Ukrainian people and the damage it has caused," EU financial affairs commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We are not alone in this and the US thinking goes in the same direction", he added.

The potential Russian pot would consist of some €285bn from frozen Russian central bank reserves as well as more than €30bn in frozen private assets of Russian oligarchs.

"We are doing the legal assessments, but clearly we must cast the net wide. There is a principle in international law that the aggressor pays and we must make sure Russia pays for the damage it is creating," Dombrovskis added.

The seizure of private assets of oligarchs "has to be done on the basis of criminal law [in those countries] where the assets are located," he also said.

The US treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, who is visiting Europe this week, echoed the EU line while in Bonn, Germany.

"It's very natural that given the enormous destruction in Ukraine, and huge rebuilding costs that they will face, that we will look to Russia to help pay at least a portion of the price that will be involved," she said, Reuters reports.

"That said, while we're beginning to look at this, it would not be legal now in the United States for the government to seize those" assets, she noted.

"It's not something that is legally permissible in the United States", she added.

In the meantime, the EU Commission has said it was ready to pay Ukraine €9bn in macro-financial assistance in the coming "weeks", according to economic affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

The International Monetary Fund estimates Ukraine will fall short by some €14bn by June to pay for wages and pensions and to keep schools and hospitals open in a shortfall growing by some €5bn a month as things stand.

The US and other Western countries, such as Canada, are also pouring in funds to help keep Ukraine going, but Europe's share will be the largest "since the war is on [our] borders", Dombrovskis noted.

The EU has already paid out €4.1bn since the war began in February, but will "continue to provide short-term financial support to Ukraine to meet its needs and keep basic services running," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

"We stand ready to take a leading role in the international reconstruction efforts to help rebuild a democratic and prosperous Ukraine" after the war ends as well, she added.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine - the case for granting EU candidacy
  2. Borrell: EU arms flow to Ukraine amid 'record' Russian losses
  3. Roma refugees from Ukraine face Czech xenophobia

Opinion

Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine - the case for granting EU candidacy

Granting EU candidacy status to Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine will firmly anchor their ties with Brussels — and enable the EU to secure its place in the Black Sea region, connecting Europe to China and energy-rich Central Asia, bypassing Russia.

EU plans to jointly invest in defence capabilities

EU countries need to refill stockpiles after several member states supplied weapons to Ukraine in its fight with Russia, and to phase out existing Soviet-era weapons systems, and reinforce air defence.

UK and EU edge closer to trade war over Northern Ireland

The EU warning comes after the UK government escalated the conflict over the Northern Ireland protocol — a set of post-Brexit trade rules — by saying it will unilaterally pass a law to change the EU-UK trade treaty.

Hungary wants EU billions for Russia oil-ban deal

Hungary is continuing to block an EU oil embargo on Russia, but there is optimism its objections can soon be overcome — perhaps within a few days to "a week or two", according to some EU foreign ministers.

Opinion

Will 'Putin's Nato' follow Warsaw Pact into obscurity?

Valdimir Putin's equivalent to Nato — the Collective Security Treaty Organization of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Belarus — is convening in Moscow next week to give cover that Russia is not alone in its war against Ukraine.

Opinion

Is EU 'Horizon' science funding going towards Pegasus spyware?

MEPs have raised questions about the involvement of the EU — through its funding — in the development of the Israeli NSO Pegasus software, directly or indirectly, which has been used to target activists and journalists in Europe.

News in Brief

  1. Finland expects cut in gas supply after Nato application
  2. Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands push offshore wind
  3. Turkey strong-arms Finland and Sweden on extraditions
  4. Sharp increase in irregular migration to EU
  5. Russia ejects 85 European diplomats
  6. Germany shuts ex-chancellor Schröder's office over Putin ties
  7. Russia soldier pleads guilty to Ukraine war crime
  8. EU to protect Finland and Sweden until they join Nato

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  4. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  5. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link

Latest News

  1. EU plans to jointly invest in defence capabilities
  2. EU and US keen to seize Russian funds for Ukraine
  3. EU to boost solar and renewables rollout to cut Russian gas
  4. Commission grilled on RePowerEU €210bn pricetag
  5. Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine - the case for granting EU candidacy
  6. Watchdog calls for tougher curbs on 'problematic' revolving doors
  7. Borrell: EU arms flow to Ukraine amid 'record' Russian losses
  8. UK and EU edge closer to trade war over Northern Ireland

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us