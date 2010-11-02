Bomb attempts lead to security clampdown on Yemeni freight

Governments have stepped up security restrictions in response to last week's interception of two parcel bombs aboard cargo planes in the UK and Dubai, while a separate discovery of four parcel bombs in Athens (one destined for French President Nicolas Sarkozy) has added to fears of a fresh wave of militant attacks.

Germany on Monday (1 November) announced a ban on all passenger and cargo flights from Yemen - the hub of al-Qaeda activity in the Arabian Peninsula and believed to have bee...