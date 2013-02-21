Ad
euobserver
Equipping the Malian army will cost millions, Lecointre (l) says (Photo: European External Action Service)

EU should arm Mali soldiers, French general says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The head of the EU training mission to Mali (EUTM) says the EU should run a parallel programme to better equip and arm Malian troops.

“The European Union needs to invest today in the equipping of the Malian army and not just in its training,” said French General Francois Lecointre on Wednesday (20 February), reports Reuters.

Lecointre, who leads the 500-strong EU training mission, said Mali’s army needs new uniforms, vehicles, modern communication equipment, and weapons.

"I ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU mission, African troops to take over from France in Mali
Equipping the Malian army will cost millions, Lecointre (l) says (Photo: European External Action Service)

