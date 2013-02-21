EU should arm Mali soldiers, French general says

The head of the EU training mission to Mali (EUTM) says the EU should run a parallel programme to better equip and arm Malian troops.

“The European Union needs to invest today in the equipping of the Malian army and not just in its training,” said French General Francois Lecointre on Wednesday (20 February), reports Reuters.

Lecointre, who leads the 500-strong EU training mission, said Mali’s army needs new uniforms, vehicles, modern communication equipment, and weapons.

"I ...