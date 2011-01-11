British MPs to debate EU 'referendum lock'

Eurosceptic Conservative MPs are expected to test the authority of British Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday (11 January) when the House of Commons debates a European Union Bill, designed to prevent the transfer of powers to Brussels without a national referendum first taking place.
Forced into an uneasy coalition with the pro-European Liberal Democrats last year, Conservative rightwingers claim the new bill fails to preserve national sovereignty, raising the prospect of a return...
