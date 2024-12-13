Ad
euobserver
On Tuesday (17 December), the European Parliament will elect the next Ombudsman — by secret ballot (Photo: Mark Morgan)

Which of these candidates will be next EU Ombudsman — and what's at stake?

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Often regarded as a 'soft power' in Brussels, the role of the European Ombudsman is a kind of moral watchdog within the world of EU institutions. 

Although the role lacks the authority to issue binding recommendations (or enforce them on other EU institutions and agencies in cases of a verdict of maladministration), it plays a unique role in holding burea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU ombudsman spent €35,000 on farewell party
Ombudsman faults EU Commission for lack of paperwork on Tunisia deal
Outgoing EU ombudsman: ‘Some may not want somebody as active as I was’
On Tuesday (17 December), the European Parliament will elect the next Ombudsman — by secret ballot (Photo: Mark Morgan)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections