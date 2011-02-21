Iceland's president triggers second referendum on Icesave deal

Iceland's president has vetoed a draft repayment deal with Britain and the Netherlands for the second time in just over a year, handing Icelandic voters a second referendum on the controversial Icesave saga and throwing the small island nation's EU bid into further confusion.

Olafur Ragnar Grímsson made the announcement on Sunday (20 February), just days after Icelandic lawmakers approved a new package aimed at returning roughly €4 billion to London and the Hague (€1.32 billion).

