Leader of Hungarian energy giant rumoured to resign

Hungarian business circles are alive with rumours about an upcoming high-level resignation in the biggest Hungarian company, the MOL energy concern.

For weeks, managers of the Budapest Transport Company (BKV) have been congratulating István Kocsis, head of their company, for his prospective appointment as the next leader of MOL. Yet the energy firm's current CEO, Zsolt Hernádi, who has been at the helm since 2001, is still in his seat, and Mr Kocsis has not given up his position at BKV....