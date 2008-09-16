Ad
EU to pool anti-pirate efforts off Somalia

by Elitsa Vucheva,

EU foreign ministers on Monday (15 September) agreed to set up a special unit aimed to protect shipping from pirates off the Somali coast, as the number of piracy-related incidents in the area has been increasing lately.

The "coordination unit" will be based in Brussels and have "the task of supporting the surveillance and protection activities carried out by some member states off the Somali coast."

The unit should be established "in the next few days," the ministers said. They a...

