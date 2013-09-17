Ad
euobserver
The Mohamud government comes after two decades of civil war in Somalia (Photo: Wikipedia)

Leaders agree €1.8bn deal for Somalia

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

International leaders pledged €1.8 billion to Somalia on Monday as part of a three year plan to rebuild the war-torn country at a special conference in Brussels.

The aid is part of a "New Deal Compact' agreed with 50 representatives of donor countries, aimed at strengthening the country's fragile political system, and improving security.

For its part, the EU, which has been the largest aid donor to Somalia providing €521 million between 2008 and 2013, has committed €650 million to...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Mohamud government comes after two decades of civil war in Somalia (Photo: Wikipedia)

