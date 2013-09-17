Leaders agree €1.8bn deal for Somalia

International leaders pledged €1.8 billion to Somalia on Monday as part of a three year plan to rebuild the war-torn country at a special conference in Brussels.

The aid is part of a "New Deal Compact' agreed with 50 representatives of donor countries, aimed at strengthening the country's fragile political system, and improving security.

For its part, the EU, which has been the largest aid donor to Somalia providing €521 million between 2008 and 2013, has committed €650 million to...