Croatian PM Jadranka Kosor called on the region to show political courage (Photo: Croatian Government)

Balkan leaders urge EU to keep enlargement a priority

by Svetlana Jovanovska and Augustin Palokaj,

The Slovenian castle Brdo was host to a modest but promising meeting on Saturday (20 March) where the leaders of seven instead of eight Balkan states decided to upgrade their cooperation and urged the EU to keep the enlargement process as a priority.

The first ever summit organised by the region itself and not by an international institution was boycotted by Serbia. President Boris Tadic decided not to come citing the presence of Kosovo as an independent state. Serbia opposes the inde...

