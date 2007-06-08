NGOs query Merkel's G8 climate 'success'

World leaders yesterday (7 June) managed to stave off accusations of calamity at their G8 summit in Heiligendamm, but their climate change "breakthrough" has been condemned as insufficient.

At the summit, six of the eight countries agreed to "at least halve global carbon dioxide emissions by 2050" and to achieve the goal together "as part of a United Nations process."

Russia and the US did not sign up to the non-binding pledge by Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Canada and Japan.<...