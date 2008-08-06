Anti-gay bigotry spans European cultures

In front of the parliament in Stockholm - the city hosting the 10-day EuroPride 2008 festival for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, the rainbow flag could be seen fluttering from buses, theatres and public buildings under the near-tropical sun which has blessed the Swedish capital this summer.

Swedes pride themselves on being the most gay-friendly society in Europe, while politicians and businesses compete to cash in on gay goodwill credit. Pink money is as good a...