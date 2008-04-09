Ad
Rises in the price of staple food items is causing riots across the developing world (Photo: EUobserver)

EU aid chief says rising food prices risk African 'humanitarian tsunami'

by Leigh Phillips,

As food riots sweep the developing world, the EU's foreign aid chief has warned that sky-rocketing food price rises threaten a "humanitarian tsunami" in Africa, and has promised a boost in aid to support food security.

"A global food crisis is becoming apparent," said EU humanitarian aid commissioner Louis Michel after a meeting with African Union Commission President Jean Ping, "less visible than the oil crisis, but with the potential effect of a real economic and humanitarian tsunami ...

