Thousands of EU citizens making their way out of Libya

EU officials estimate there are between 5,000 and 6,000 EU citizens still in Libya, with commercial airlines laying on extra flights to get people out.

The troubled country hosted as many as 10,000 European nationals before rioting began last week, but many people have already left.

The latest reports indicate that flights in and out of Tripoli airport are delayed but otherwise operating as usual and that Libya has dropped normal exit visa requirements despite the authorities' thr...