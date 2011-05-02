Ad
Russia continues to block the EU's monitoring mission from entering Abkhazia and South Ossetia (Photo: Nir Nußbaum)

Georgia to EU: Don't neglect eastern neighbourhood

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU should move faster on free trade agreements and negotiations for visa-free travel with Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, which are 'inexpensive' policies that can be pursued in times of austerity as funding priorities shift to the southern neighbourhood, a Georgian minister has said.

"Obviously the African and Mediterranean neighbours are important for the EU. But we argue that it's in EU's own interest to make Europe whole and free. And this cannot be without finishing business in t...

