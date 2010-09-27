Ad
euobserver
Tobacco firms are contributing funds to the fight against cigarette smuggling (Photo: OLAF)

EU teams up with Imperial Tobacco to fight cigarette smuggling

by Matej Hruska, Brussels,

The European Commission signed a co-operation agreement with Imperial Tobacco Limited on Monday (27 September) under which the tobacco company will pay some €200 million over the next 20 years to the EU and member states to help combat cigarette smuggling.

"Despite our very best efforts, the EU cannot eliminate contraband and counterfeit cigarettes on our own. We rely on the support of our international partners and we rely on co-operation with industry," EU taxation commissioner Algird...

euobserver

