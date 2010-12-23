Croatia moves closer to concluding EU accession talks

Croatia took a significant step towards concluding its EU accession process by closing three more negotiating chapters during a recent enlargement conference in Brussels.
Finalised negotiations on the environment, justice and security, and foreign, security and defence policy mean that 28 chapters have now been closed in total.
Both the EU and Croatia aim to conclude the talks in the first half of next year and to sign the accession treaty in autumn, although the EU has refused ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here