euobserver
Stavros Dimas: "It is literally a question of adapt or die" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Europe must adapt to climate change, says Brussels

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

Europe must get used to the effects of global warming in the near future and adapting to climate change should be included in European Union policy making, EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas has said in a new report.

Rising temperatures will scorch the area around the Mediterranean and melt Alpine and Scandinavian snows and glaciers. This in turn will flood low-lying coastal zones around the Continent and eventually result in a water shortage, according to the gloomy picture pai...

