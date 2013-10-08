Hahn: EU will 'not accept' wasteful regional projects

The European Union commissioner in charge of regional aid, Johannes Hahn, has said billions of euros of EU taxpayers' money has in the past been spent with no clear strategy or benchmarks.

Hahn told EUobserver that there will be "targets to measure results, and set new conditions" on how to spend €325 billion of EU regional funds in the next seven years.

But looking back on spending in 2007-2013, a pot worth €347 billion, he said: "I wouldn't say that previous years have been m...