Mr Barroso, a former Portuguese PM, is waiting for approval from MEPs (Photo: Portuguese EU presidency 2007)

Barroso to publish policy programme for next commission

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The stand-off between Jose Manuel Barroso and a swathe of rebel MEPs will be back in the spotlight on Thursday (3 September) as the European Commission president publishes his policy plans for a hoped-for second term in office.

The move comes after a six-week pause, as Socialist and Liberal MEPs before the summer said they wanted certain guarantees before they would give him the green light and prevented a planned July vote on his nomination from taking place.

The president is sup...

