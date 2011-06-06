Anger over EU alert system as E. coli scare hits producers

Spain is calling for the EU's rapid alert system to be reformed after German officials mistakenly labeled organic cucumbers from Spain as the most likely source of a deadly E. coli virus, sending vegetable sales into a downward spin.
EU agriculture ministers are to hold an emergency meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (7 June) to discuss possible compensation measures for fruit and vegetable producers, after several countries opted to pull Spanish cucumbers off the shelves.
The dec...
