Listen: Sébastien Lecornu – Who is France’s new PM?

The political storm in France continues with new players but the same problems: paralysis in parliament, financial strain, and mounting social unrest. In the midst of this turbulence, President Emmanuel Macron once again turned to a trusted ally, Sébastien Lecornu.
But what do we know about France’s new Prime minister?
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.
Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.