euobserver
Lecornu looks less like a fresh start and more like a last chance. His appointment bought Macron some time, but time alone cannot fix a political system stuck in deadlock. (Photo: © Patrice Normand/Leextra via opale)

Podcast

Listen: Sébastien Lecornu – Who is France’s new PM?

EU Political
by Evi Kiorri, Brussels,

The political storm in France continues with new players but the same problems: paralysis in parliament, financial strain, and mounting social unrest. In the midst of this turbulence, President Emmanuel Macron once again turned to a trusted ally, Sébastien Lecornu.

But what do we know about France’s new Prime minister?

EU PoliticalPodcast

Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

