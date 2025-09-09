Ad
euobserver
A binding global tax on billionaires is high on the agenda of a UN tax convention, which has a three-month deadline to agree on a text (Photo: Pixabay)

UN billionaire-tax rules gain momentum, as EU softens opposition

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU has rowed back from its previous opposition to an UN tax convention, insiders told EUobserver, despite its agenda on global wealth and digital taxes becoming increasingly ambitious. 

The creation of the UN convention was supported by a wide majority in November 2023, but opposed by a small gr...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU leads charge to water down UN-led debt relief for developing countries
Spain and Brazil launch billionaire tax plan at UN aid summit
US walkout fails to derail new tax convention as EU stays put
A binding global tax on billionaires is high on the agenda of a UN tax convention, which has a three-month deadline to agree on a text (Photo: Pixabay)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections